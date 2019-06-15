Home
SOLOMON JUMAH 22 January 1936 - 13 June 2019 Much loved and cherished friend. Passed away peacefully at St Andrew's Village Hughes ACT. 'A character full of life and love. He will be greatly missed but always in our hearts.' A special thank-you to the devoted staff at St Andrew's Village. A Service of Thanksgiving and Prayers will be offered for Solomon in the Presbyterian Church of St Andrew State Circle, Forrest on FRIDAY 21 June 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm. At the conclusion of the Service, burial will take place at Gungahlin Cemetery Sandford Street, Mitchell.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
