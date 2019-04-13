|
|
GALLWAY (O'Sullivan) Sphia Mary SOPHIA MARY GALLWAY
20 January 1953 - 5 April 2019
Passed away surrounded
by her loving family
Much loved mum of Jason, Daniel,
Katrina and Rachael.
Loved mother-in-law of Belinda and Minna.
Adored Grandma of Thomas, Adam, Olivia, Ashton, Chace, Zach, Makaila (dec),
Charlotte and Riley.
Dearly loved sister of Tricia, Bill and Carmel.
Forever in our hearts
A celebration of the life of Sophia
will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell
on TUESDAY 16th April 2019
commencing at 1.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019