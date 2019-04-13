Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Resources
More Obituaries for Sphia GALLWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sphia Mary GALLWAY


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Sphia Mary GALLWAY Obituary
GALLWAY (O'Sullivan) Sphia Mary SOPHIA MARY GALLWAY

20 January 1953 - 5 April 2019

Passed away surrounded

by her loving family



Much loved mum of Jason, Daniel,

Katrina and Rachael.

Loved mother-in-law of Belinda and Minna.

Adored Grandma of Thomas, Adam, Olivia, Ashton, Chace, Zach, Makaila (dec),

Charlotte and Riley.

Dearly loved sister of Tricia, Bill and Carmel.



Forever in our hearts



A celebration of the life of Sophia

will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell

on TUESDAY 16th April 2019

commencing at 1.30pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.