Srecko LAUC


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Srecko LAUC Obituary
LAUC Srecko Srecko Lauc

25th Nov 1936 - 8th May 2019

Born in Grab, Hercegovina, Croatia

Passed away peacefully aged 83 years



Beloved Husband of Kata.

Loving Father of Ante, Stipan (dec),

Anita,Milan (dec), Ljubica, Ivan and

Father-in-law to Ljubica, Daniel, and Joel.

Cherished Grandfather to Katrina and Adam,

Mariana and Marko, Diana, Nikola,

Tomislav, Juliana, Leo, Noah and Milan.

Beloved Son, Brother, Uncle

and friend of many.



We will miss your love and guidance,

and your cheeky smile.

Always loved, never forgotten.



Rosary will be said THURSDAY

16th May 2019 at 10.30am,

followed by Requiem Mass in

St Augustine'S Catholic Church,

262 Beasley St, Farrer.

At the conclusion of the service,

burial will follow at Woden Cemetery,

Justinian St, Phillip.



In lieu of flowers, a donation can be

made to the Croatian Catholic Centre

Canberra & Queanbeyan.

Pocivao u miru BoÅ¾ijem.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
