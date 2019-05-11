|
|
LAUC Srecko Srecko Lauc
25th Nov 1936 - 8th May 2019
Born in Grab, Hercegovina, Croatia
Passed away peacefully aged 83 years
Beloved Husband of Kata.
Loving Father of Ante, Stipan (dec),
Anita,Milan (dec), Ljubica, Ivan and
Father-in-law to Ljubica, Daniel, and Joel.
Cherished Grandfather to Katrina and Adam,
Mariana and Marko, Diana, Nikola,
Tomislav, Juliana, Leo, Noah and Milan.
Beloved Son, Brother, Uncle
and friend of many.
We will miss your love and guidance,
and your cheeky smile.
Always loved, never forgotten.
Rosary will be said THURSDAY
16th May 2019 at 10.30am,
followed by Requiem Mass in
St Augustine'S Catholic Church,
262 Beasley St, Farrer.
At the conclusion of the service,
burial will follow at Woden Cemetery,
Justinian St, Phillip.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be
made to the Croatian Catholic Centre
Canberra & Queanbeyan.
Pocivao u miru BoÅ¾ijem.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019