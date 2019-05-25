|
|
GADZIC Stanko STANKO GADZIC
18 March 1940 - 23 May 2019
Beloved husband of Marija.
Loving father of
Karol, Michelle, Suzi and Robert.
Loving father-in-law of Tony and Jure.
Proud grandfather of Jessica, Monika, Marc,
Marina, Thomas and Jaden.
We will forever be grateful for having you
in our lives. We love you.
Rest in Peace
Mass for Stanko will be offered at
St Augustine's Catholic Church,
Beasley Street, Farrer on Tuesday
28 May 2019 commencing at 12:00 noon.
Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.
Rosary will be recited in the above church
on Monday evening 27 May at 5pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019