Stanko GADZIC


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Stanko GADZIC Obituary
GADZIC Stanko STANKO GADZIC

18 March 1940 - 23 May 2019



Beloved husband of Marija.

Loving father of

Karol, Michelle, Suzi and Robert.

Loving father-in-law of Tony and Jure.

Proud grandfather of Jessica, Monika, Marc,

Marina, Thomas and Jaden.



We will forever be grateful for having you

in our lives. We love you.



Rest in Peace



Mass for Stanko will be offered at

St Augustine's Catholic Church,

Beasley Street, Farrer on Tuesday

28 May 2019 commencing at 12:00 noon.



Burial will follow at the Woden Cemetery.



Rosary will be recited in the above church

on Monday evening 27 May at 5pm.



Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019
