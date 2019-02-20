|
|
STAVROULA GEORGES
(GEORGAKOPOULOS)
Passed away peacefully on the
17th of February 2019, aged 90 years.
Much beloved by her
deceased husband Arthur, her children
Nick and Athena, and all who knew her.
Heartfelt thanks go to the wonderful staff at
Pines Living Farrer, her family doctors,
Drs Buczynski and Xie, and the palliative care
team, who so diligently attended to her needs.
The funeral service for Stavroula will be held
at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas,
Gosse Street, Kingston, on Monday,
25 February 2019, commencing at 11 am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made
to St. Nicholas Church and
Save the Children charity.
Rest In Peace. You will be greatly missed.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 20, 2019