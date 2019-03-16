Home
STJEPAN MODRIC
"Steve"

Born in Medimurje, Croatia
on 21 May 1942
Died in Canberra on 10 March 2019

Dearly loved husband of Karolina Dragica.
Much loved tati of Luci and James.
Father-in-law of Steven and Emma.
Adored Japica of Lars, Alicia,
Sienna and Luka.


Requiem Mass will be held in
St Augustine's Catholic Church
Beasley Street, Farrer
on MONDAY 18th March 2019
commencing at 10.30am


Rosary will be recited prior to Mass at 10am.


At the conclusion of Mass, burial will follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery
Sandford Street, Mitchell.


In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
Dementia Australia.
Envelopes will be available at the service.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 16, 2019
