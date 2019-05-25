Home
Sue ANDREW

Obituary Condolences

Sue ANDREW Obituary
ANDREW Sue PAULINE SUSAN MARY ANDREW

'Sue Andrew'



24 March 1936 - 16 May 2019



Dearly loved Wife of John (dec).

Loving Mother of Sarah and Robert.

Mother-in-law of Wayne.

Much loved Nana Susie of Isobel and Ben.



A private cremation will be followed by

a Memorial Service to celebrate Sue's life at

St Paul's Anglican Church,

70 Canberra Ave, Griffith, ACT on

TUESDAY, 28 May 2019,

commencing at 1.00pm.



No flowers by request.

Donations would be appreciated to:

Lord Somers Camp: http://lscph.org.au

'BIG CAMP'

The Victorian Flute Guild:

http://www.victorianfluteguild.org



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 25, 2019
