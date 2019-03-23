Home
SUE SCOWN

Passed away peacefully
20 March 2019 aged 50.

Suey was the adored wife of Brett Baker
Cherished daughter of John and Bev.
Loved by her family Janelle, Alison, Jared, Elise, Alisha, Trent, Millie and their families.

Privately cremated.

Sue's life will be celebrated from 11 am on
Friday, 29 March 2019, at Pialligo Estate,
18 Kallaroo Road Pialligo.

In lieu of flowers donations may be
made to Clare Holland House.
Envelopes will be available.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019
