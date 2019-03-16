|
|
SUZN "SUE" GAY LANGLANDS
22 November 1955 - 7 March 2019
Taken unexpectedly
A very special lady who has been lost.
Much loved daughter of Max and Bett.
Adored wife of Steve.
Loved mother of Heath and Kym
and mother-in-law of Katrina and Sean.
Doting Gran to Megan, Alexis, Matthew,
Zoe and Gemma.
Gone but never forgotten.
We will travel on knowing
she is watching over us.
The funeral service for Sue will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,
19 March 2019, commencing at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may
be made to MS Australia.
Envelopes will be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 16, 2019