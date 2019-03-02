|
|
SYDENHAM DOBBIN, AM
13 July 1924 - 22 February 2019
Cherished and devoted
husband of Trish (dec).
Much loved father and father in law of
Michael and Sandra, David and Christine,
Jennifer and Shane.
Treasured Papa to Ben, Tim, Emma-Kate, Andrew, Sarah, Amy and their families.
Requiem Mass of Thanksgiving for Syd will be held at St Augustine's Church, Meehan Street, Yass on Friday 8th March at 11.00am.
Family and friends are most welcome to join the celebration of a life well lived
for the community good.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019