|
|
SYLVIA VERA EGAN
(nee Binns)
19 October 1935 - 9 March 2019
Devoted daughter of Frederick and Vera. Loving sister of Kathleen. Dearly loved wife of Campbell. Beloved mother of Catriona (dec), Richard, Stephanie and Jennifer. Adored Grandmother of Thomas, Georgia, Grace, James, Bethany, Samuel and Olivia.
Remembered with love.
A memorial service in thanksgiving for the life of Sylvia will be held in Presbyterian Church of St Andrew, State Circle, Forrest, ACT on FRIDAY 15 March 2019,
commencing at 2:00 pm.
Privately buried.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 13, 2019