Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
75 Canberra Avenue
Kingston, Australian Capital Territory 2604
(02) 6295 2799
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Egan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Egan

Obituary Condolences

Sylvia Egan Obituary


SYLVIA VERA EGAN
(nee Binns)

19 October 1935 - 9 March 2019

Devoted daughter of Frederick and Vera. Loving sister of Kathleen. Dearly loved wife of Campbell. Beloved mother of Catriona (dec), Richard, Stephanie and Jennifer. Adored Grandmother of Thomas, Georgia, Grace, James, Bethany, Samuel and Olivia.

Remembered with love.

A memorial service in thanksgiving for the life of Sylvia will be held in Presbyterian Church of St Andrew, State Circle, Forrest, ACT on FRIDAY 15 March 2019,
commencing at 2:00 pm.

Privately buried.


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.