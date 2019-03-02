|
|
SYLVIA ELIZABETH NEWELL
27 September 1927 - 22 February 2019
Passed away peacefully
with family by her side.
Loving and dearly loved mother of
Barry and Kim.
Doting and treasured Grandma to
Ben (and Mon), Matt and Ella.
Good friend and mother-in-law to
Frank and Becky.
Former wife of Brian.
Sylvia lived a long and happy life
devoted to her family and friends and
inspired by her passion for art.
A kind and gentle soul who will be
forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held in the Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Friday,
8 March 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 2, 2019