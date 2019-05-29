Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia STRETTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Pearl STRETTON

Obituary Condolences

Sylvia Pearl STRETTON Obituary
STRETTON Sylvia Pearl SYLVIA PEARL STRETTON

29 September 1927 - 14 May 2019



Late of Ingham and formerly of Canberra.



Beloved wife of Ron (dec).

Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of

Ross (dec) and Valmai, Rhonda and Wallis.

Grandmother of Waide and Debbie,

Kristen and Casey, Daniel and Niki,

Luke, Adam and Kyra.

Great-grandmother of Jaspa, Cobie,

Jackson, Lincon, Mckennon,

Amelia, Lara and Matthew.

Sister of Laurie (dec), Harold (dec),

May (dec), Jessie, Norman, Dawn,

Rose, Heather and Stan (dec).



Forever in our hearts.



The funeral service for Pearl will be held

in the Memorial Hall of Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford Street, Mitchell, on Friday,

31 May 2019, commencing at 11:00 am.



A memorial service will be held at the

Holy Trinity Anglican Church,

Ingham on Wednesday, 5 June 2019,

commencing at 3:30 pm.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.