|
|
STRETTON Sylvia Pearl SYLVIA PEARL STRETTON
29 September 1927 - 14 May 2019
Late of Ingham and formerly of Canberra.
Beloved wife of Ron (dec).
Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of
Ross (dec) and Valmai, Rhonda and Wallis.
Grandmother of Waide and Debbie,
Kristen and Casey, Daniel and Niki,
Luke, Adam and Kyra.
Great-grandmother of Jaspa, Cobie,
Jackson, Lincon, Mckennon,
Amelia, Lara and Matthew.
Sister of Laurie (dec), Harold (dec),
May (dec), Jessie, Norman, Dawn,
Rose, Heather and Stan (dec).
Forever in our hearts.
The funeral service for Pearl will be held
in the Memorial Hall of Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford Street, Mitchell, on Friday,
31 May 2019, commencing at 11:00 am.
A memorial service will be held at the
Holy Trinity Anglican Church,
Ingham on Wednesday, 5 June 2019,
commencing at 3:30 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 29, 2019