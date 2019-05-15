|
|
BIBO Terence Godfrey TERENCE GODFREY BIBO
(TERRY)
21 June 1933 - 11 May 2019
Lovingly farewelled by his family.
Father of Judith, Susan, David,
Robert, Paul and Andrew.
Father in law of Cheryl and Leitha.
Grandfather of Rhiannon, Russell,
Brendan, Thomas, Sheridan, Prudence
and their partners.
Great-grandfather of Ivy, Emma and Ruby.
Former husband of Cecilia (dec).
Missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service for Terry will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,
22 May 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Terry's
memory may be made to Careflight.
Envelopes available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 15, 2019