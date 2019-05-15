Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Terence BIBO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Godfrey BIBO


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Terence Godfrey BIBO Obituary
BIBO Terence Godfrey TERENCE GODFREY BIBO

(TERRY)



21 June 1933 - 11 May 2019



Lovingly farewelled by his family.

Father of Judith, Susan, David,

Robert, Paul and Andrew.

Father in law of Cheryl and Leitha.

Grandfather of Rhiannon, Russell,

Brendan, Thomas, Sheridan, Prudence

and their partners.

Great-grandfather of Ivy, Emma and Ruby.

Former husband of Cecilia (dec).

Missed by all his family and friends.



The funeral service for Terry will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Wednesday,

22 May 2019, commencing at 1:30 pm.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Terry's

memory may be made to Careflight.

Envelopes available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.