TERESA MARIE BROWN 14 December 1956 - 1 June 2019 Late of Annandale, Townsville and formerly of Queanbeyan, NSW and Liverpool, UK. Loving Partner of Warren. Loving Daughter of Christine and Len. Loving Sister, Sister-in-Law and Aunt. Beloved Mother and Mother-in-Law to Anthony and Kyrie, Lenny and Sarah, Franky, Aaron, Rosanna and Jarrad. Cherished Nanna of Mya, Mia, Jake, Alice, Billy, Ella, Braxton, Danielle, Angus and Harriet. ~ YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE ~ A Service will be held Today 5 June 2019 in Townsville. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Townsville Palliative Care P.O Box 670, Townsville 4810 would be appreciated. MORLEYS FUNERALS AFDA Townsville - Ph (07) 4779 4744
Published in The Canberra Times on June 5, 2019