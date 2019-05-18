|
|
RYAN THOMAS
THOMAS RYAN
(Tom)
15 November 1925 - 10 May 2019
Dearly loved and sadly missed
by his daughter Cathy.
Together again with his wife Maria.
A chapter completed
A page is turned
A life well lived
A rest well earned
The funeral service for Tom will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday,
23 May 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.
Envelopes will be provided at the service.
www.prostate.org.au
Published in The Canberra Times on May 18, 2019