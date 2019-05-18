Home
THOMAS RYAN

15 November 1925 - 10 May 2019



Dearly loved and sadly missed

by his daughter Cathy.

Together again with his wife Maria.



A chapter completed

A page is turned

A life well lived

A rest well earned



The funeral service for Tom will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Thursday,

23 May 2019, commencing at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

Envelopes will be provided at the service.

www.prostate.org.au



Published in The Canberra Times on May 18, 2019
