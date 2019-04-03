Home
Michael John Turner 3 September 1959 - 29 March 2019 Loved partner of Marta, beloved father of Tamara, Hayley and Stacey, much loved Pa to his grandkids and favourite brother of Susan, Jennie and Sharon. Loved by so many more-now he walks in heaven but his footprints remain in our hearts Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Jerrabomberra NSW, on Friday 5th of April, commencing at 10:30am.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 3, 2019
