Ursula SWEENEY

Obituary Condolences

Ursula SWEENEY Obituary
URSULA MAY SWEENEY



Ursula passed away on Monday,

June 17 2019 at Villaggio Sant' Antonio,

35 Burkitt St, Page, ACT.

Formerly of Forbes, NSW.



Requiem Mass will be celebrated at

St John the Apostle Catholic Church,

Cnr Chave and Blackham Sts, Holt, ACT.

on MONDAY 24 June 2019,

commencing at 2.00pm.



Requiem Mass will also be celebrated at

St Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church,

Forbes, NSW on

WEDNESDAY 26 June 2019,

commencing at 10:30am



At the conclusion of the service, burial

will follow at Forbes Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
