URSULA MAY SWEENEY
Ursula passed away on Monday,
June 17 2019 at Villaggio Sant' Antonio,
35 Burkitt St, Page, ACT.
Formerly of Forbes, NSW.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at
St John the Apostle Catholic Church,
Cnr Chave and Blackham Sts, Holt, ACT.
on MONDAY 24 June 2019,
commencing at 2.00pm.
Requiem Mass will also be celebrated at
St Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church,
Forbes, NSW on
WEDNESDAY 26 June 2019,
commencing at 10:30am
At the conclusion of the service, burial
will follow at Forbes Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019