Home
Services
Tobin Brothers a Guardian Funeral Provider
91 Crawford Street
Queanbeyan, New South Wales 2620
(02) 6297 1546
Resources
More Obituaries for Valma POOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valma POOLE


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Valma POOLE Obituary
VALMA JOY POOLE



Our Darling Mother Val

passed away on 20 June 2019.



Forever missed by her children

David and Leanne.

Grandchildren Rebecca, Kylie,

Travis, and Cassie.

And Great- Grandchildren.



Loved by so many.



The funeral service for Val will be held

in the Tobin Brothers Chapel,

91 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan

on FRIDAY 28 June 2019,

commmencing at 1.30pm.



At the conclusion of the service burial

will take place in the

Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery

Lanyon Drive,Queanbeyan.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.