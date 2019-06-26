|
|
VALMA JOY POOLE
Our Darling Mother Val
passed away on 20 June 2019.
Forever missed by her children
David and Leanne.
Grandchildren Rebecca, Kylie,
Travis, and Cassie.
And Great- Grandchildren.
Loved by so many.
The funeral service for Val will be held
in the Tobin Brothers Chapel,
91 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan
on FRIDAY 28 June 2019,
commmencing at 1.30pm.
At the conclusion of the service burial
will take place in the
Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery
Lanyon Drive,Queanbeyan.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 26, 2019