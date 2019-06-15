Home
veronica APPLETON


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
veronica APPLETON Obituary
VERONICA MARY APPLETON

15 December 1938 - 11 June 2019



Much loved mother of Brett and Paul.

Cherished mother-in-law of

Michael and Naomi.

Grandmother of Jasmine.



Forever loved and in our hearts



A service to celebrate Veronica's Life

will be held in the

White lady Chapel Belconnen

101 Nettlefold Street

on Thursday 20 June 2019

commencing at 11am.



In lieu of flowers donations

can be made to the

Australia Cancer Research Foundation.

envelopes will be available at the service.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
