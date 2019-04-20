Home
BEATH Veronica VERONICA IVY BEATH

20 May 1928 - 14 April 2019



Beloved wife of Ron (deceased).

Loved mother and mother-in-law of

Peter and Kathy, Russell and Joanne,

Coral and David, Diane and Mick,

John (deceased) and Tricia, Jenny and Paul,

James and Joanne, Keron and Craig.

Loving Nanny of 25 grandchildren

and 25 great grandchildren.



A full and well lived life.



The family wish to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Southern Cross Care Garran

and The Canberra Hospital for their

dedicated care of Vonnie.



Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Vonnie will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Strangways Street, Curtin on

Tuesday, 23 April 2019, commencing at 11am.

Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Canberra Cancer Research Fund

in memory of Vonnie's granddaughter,

Melanie Swan, via:

https://www.canberra.edu.au/cancer-research-memoriam

Envelopes will also be available at the church.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019
