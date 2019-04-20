BEATH Veronica VERONICA IVY BEATH



20 May 1928 - 14 April 2019







Beloved wife of Ron (deceased).



Loved mother and mother-in-law of



Peter and Kathy, Russell and Joanne,



Coral and David, Diane and Mick,



John (deceased) and Tricia, Jenny and Paul,



James and Joanne, Keron and Craig.



Loving Nanny of 25 grandchildren



and 25 great grandchildren.







A full and well lived life.







The family wish to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Southern Cross Care Garran



and The Canberra Hospital for their



dedicated care of Vonnie.







Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of Vonnie will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Strangways Street, Curtin on



Tuesday, 23 April 2019, commencing at 11am.



Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.







In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Canberra Cancer Research Fund



in memory of Vonnie's granddaughter,



Melanie Swan, via:



https://www.canberra.edu.au/cancer-research-memoriam



Envelopes will also be available at the church.







Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 20, 2019