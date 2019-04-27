Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica WALDORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica WALDORN


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Veronica WALDORN Obituary
WALDORN Veronica VERONICA WALDRON

4 June 1935 - 14 April 2019

Passed away peacefully

surrounded by her loved ones.



Beloved wife of John (dec).

Loving mother and mother-in-law of

Delwyn, Davina and Michael,

and stepmother of Sally and Jane.

Proud grandmother of Mitchell, Jordan,

Tristan, Ashton, Jesse and Christopher.

Fondly remembered by all her

extended family and many friends.



To the world you were but one,

to us you were the world.



A service for Veronica is to be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street Mitchell on TUESDAY

30 April 2019 commencing at 10:30am.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.