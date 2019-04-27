|
|
WALDORN Veronica VERONICA WALDRON
4 June 1935 - 14 April 2019
Passed away peacefully
surrounded by her loved ones.
Beloved wife of John (dec).
Loving mother and mother-in-law of
Delwyn, Davina and Michael,
and stepmother of Sally and Jane.
Proud grandmother of Mitchell, Jordan,
Tristan, Ashton, Jesse and Christopher.
Fondly remembered by all her
extended family and many friends.
To the world you were but one,
to us you were the world.
A service for Veronica is to be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street Mitchell on TUESDAY
30 April 2019 commencing at 10:30am.
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 27, 2019