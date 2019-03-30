Home
Vidica Domitrovic

VIDICA DOMITROVIC
7 June 1946 - 24 March 2019


Passed away peacefully
with her loving family by her side.

Cherished wife of Jure.
Loved and loving mother of Anne and Suzy.
Treasured mother-in-law of John.
Admired by Ryan.
Adored by her grandchildren
Emily and Kayla.


'We will always love you,
and never forget you.'


Mass of Christian Burial in thanksgiving for the life of Vidica will be offered in
St Raphael's Catholic Church, Lowe Street, Queanbeyan on TUESDAY, 2 April 2019, commencing at 10.30am.

Burial will follow at Queanbeyan Lawn Cemetery, Lanyon Drive, Queanbeyan.

Rosary Prayers will be cited in the above church at 10.00am prior to the service.


Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 30, 2019
