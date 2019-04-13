Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
75 Canberra Avenue
Griffith, Australian Capital Territory 2603
(02) 6239 7023
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent GIUCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent GIUCA


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Vincent GIUCA Obituary
GIUCA Vincent VINCENT GIUCA

4 January 1950 - 6 April 2019



Beloved husband of Teresa.

Proud father of Carla and Julian.

Loving Nonno to Henry and Matteo Preston.

Father-in-law to Robb Preston

and Madison Clark.

Son of Paolo and Francesca (dec) Giuca, and

Brother to Sandra McMillan.



Vincent was much loved by the Giuca and

Del Mastro families, his many friends

and former colleagues.



He will be sorely missed and

fondly remembered.



A celebration of Vincent's life will be held at

Kamberra Function Centre

595 Northbourne Ave, Lyneham ACT 2606

Wednesday 17 April 2019,

commencing at 1:00pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.