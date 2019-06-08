Home
Wesley John MCCOLL


1938 - 2019
Wesley John MCCOLL Obituary
WESLEY JOHN McCOLL

19 October 1938 - 1 June 2019



Died peacefully at Clare Holland House.



Beloved and loving husband of Janice.

Beloved and loving father and father-in-law

of Bernadette and Paul, David and Wendy,

Anne and Guy, and Rachel.

Devoted and loved Pa of

Daniel (dec), Elise and Philip, Claire,

Andrew, Grace, Rohan and Angus.

Great Pa of Felix and Heath.



A life well lived, now at peace.



Requiem Mass and celebration of

Wesley's life will be held at

Holy Family Catholic Church, corner

of Bugden Avenue and Castleton Crescents,

Gowrie on Tuesday, 11 June 2019,

commencing at 11:00 am.

Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019
