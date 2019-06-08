|
|
WESLEY JOHN McCOLL
19 October 1938 - 1 June 2019
Died peacefully at Clare Holland House.
Beloved and loving husband of Janice.
Beloved and loving father and father-in-law
of Bernadette and Paul, David and Wendy,
Anne and Guy, and Rachel.
Devoted and loved Pa of
Daniel (dec), Elise and Philip, Claire,
Andrew, Grace, Rohan and Angus.
Great Pa of Felix and Heath.
A life well lived, now at peace.
Requiem Mass and celebration of
Wesley's life will be held at
Holy Family Catholic Church, corner
of Bugden Avenue and Castleton Crescents,
Gowrie on Tuesday, 11 June 2019,
commencing at 11:00 am.
Burial will follow at Woden Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 8, 2019