09.11.1925

10.04.2019



Cherished wife of John. Loved mum of Peter, Ann, Phillip, Helen, John and Theresa and their spouses. Proud Oma of twenty two grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.



Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial for Wilma Collignon will be offered in St Bernadette's Church, Old Northern Road, Castle Hill, on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 9.30am.



The funeral will leave the church at the conclusion of the Mass for Castlebrook Cemetery, Windsor Road, Rouse Hill.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 16, 2019
