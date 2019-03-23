|
|
EBSWORTH
William Robert John
28 May 1959 - 19 March 2019
Husband of Jennie (deceased).
Adored and respected father and father-in-law of Robert and Jamii, Linda and Wayne.
Treasured Grandpa to
Emmalee and Matthew, Robbie and Nicole.
Loved Great-Grandpa Billy to Charlotte.
The Funeral Service for Billy will be held in The Anglican Parish Church of St. John the Baptist, Constitution Avenue, Reid on Friday 29 March 2019 commencing at 10:30am.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 23, 2019