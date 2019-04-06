Home
William Robert Air Commodore (Rtd) (Bob) WADE

WADE William Robert (Bob) Air Commodore (Rtd) 2 April 2019 Late of Batemans Bay. Devoted husband of Lorna (dec), much loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth, John and Gaye, Geoffrey and Siew Imm, and Julie. Loving Pa to his grandchildren, partners and great-grandson. Aged 93 years In God's care Bob's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Batemans Bay Baptist Church, with a service commencing at 11:00 am on Wednesday the 10 April 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bible Society of Australia.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 6, 2019
