Winifred TAYLOR


1920 - 2019
Winifred TAYLOR Obituary
WINIFRED TAYLOR



Passed away peacefully June 13 2019

aged 98 years.



Beloved mother and mother-in-law to

Denis and Felicity, Peter and Trudy, and

Allan (dec), and devoted Nana and Nana Win to their children and grand-children.



A memorial service in celebration of Win's life

will be held in St Faith's Anglican Church,

Clarke Street, Narrabeen on

MONDAY 8 July 2019, commencing at 1 pm.

Afternoon Tea will follow the service.



Privately cremated.



By request no flowers. Donations to Alzheimers Australia would be appreciated.



logo


logo
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019
