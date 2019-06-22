|
|
WINIFRED TAYLOR
Passed away peacefully June 13 2019
aged 98 years.
Beloved mother and mother-in-law to
Denis and Felicity, Peter and Trudy, and
Allan (dec), and devoted Nana and Nana Win to their children and grand-children.
A memorial service in celebration of Win's life
will be held in St Faith's Anglican Church,
Clarke Street, Narrabeen on
MONDAY 8 July 2019, commencing at 1 pm.
Afternoon Tea will follow the service.
Privately cremated.
By request no flowers. Donations to Alzheimers Australia would be appreciated.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 22, 2019