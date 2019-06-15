|
|
WLADIMIR TKACZUK
'George'
15 November 1927 - 6 June 2019
Aged 91
Beloved Husband of Maria (dec).
Loved Father and father-in-law of
Helena and Graham.
Proud poppy of Donna, Simon (dec),
Renee, Anthony and Catherine.
Proud great-poppy of Evan, Finlay, Simon,
Aiden, Freya, Jemima, Owen,
Joseph, Charlie and Louie.
The family would like to sincerely thank all the
staff at Southern Cross Care, Garran for the
care and compassion shown to George.
A service to celebrate
the life of George will be held in
St Joseph's Catholic Church,
Boronia Drive, O'Connor
on TUESDAY 18 June 2019
commencing at 11am.
At the conclusion of the service, burial will
follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,
Sandford St, Mitchell.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to
Dementia Australia. Envelopes will
be available at the service.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019