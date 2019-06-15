Home
Wladimir TKACZUK


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Wladimir TKACZUK Obituary
WLADIMIR TKACZUK

'George'

15 November 1927 - 6 June 2019

Aged 91



Beloved Husband of Maria (dec).

Loved Father and father-in-law of

Helena and Graham.

Proud poppy of Donna, Simon (dec),

Renee, Anthony and Catherine.

Proud great-poppy of Evan, Finlay, Simon,

Aiden, Freya, Jemima, Owen,

Joseph, Charlie and Louie.



The family would like to sincerely thank all the

staff at Southern Cross Care, Garran for the

care and compassion shown to George.



A service to celebrate

the life of George will be held in

St Joseph's Catholic Church,

Boronia Drive, O'Connor

on TUESDAY 18 June 2019

commencing at 11am.



At the conclusion of the service, burial will

follow in the Gungahlin Cemetery,

Sandford St, Mitchell.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to

Dementia Australia. Envelopes will

be available at the service.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 15, 2019
