EAST Yvonne Mary YVONNE MARY EAST
(VONNIE)
14 December 1921 - 6 May 2019
Together again with her husband Frederick.
Beloved mother of Robyn, Stephen, Roger
and their partners.
Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother.
Loved by all her family and friends.
With God is far better.
Special thanks to the staff at
Kalparrin Aged Care, Holt.
The funeral service for Yvonne will be held in
the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,
13 May 2019, commencing at 3:00 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019