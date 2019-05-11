Home
Yvonne Mary EAST


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery
Yvonne Mary EAST Obituary
EAST Yvonne Mary YVONNE MARY EAST

(VONNIE)



14 December 1921 - 6 May 2019



Together again with her husband Frederick.



Beloved mother of Robyn, Stephen, Roger

and their partners.

Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother.

Loved by all her family and friends.



With God is far better.



Special thanks to the staff at

Kalparrin Aged Care, Holt.



The funeral service for Yvonne will be held in

the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell on Monday,

13 May 2019, commencing at 3:00 pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on May 11, 2019
