|
|
Yvonne Gloria Travers
Born 3 November 1923
Entered Eternal Life 22 March 2019
Aged 95 years
Yvonne passed away peacefully on Friday at the Canberra Hospital.
A devoted and loving wife of Desmond (Dec) for 65 years
A loving and adored Mother and Mother in-law, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
A Requiem Mass to celebrate Yvonne's life will be held at;
Saint Christophers Cathedral - Canberra Avenue Manuka ACT
1.30pm Friday 29 March 2019
Following the service the cortege will proceed to Woden Lawn Cemetery for internment.
"What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others."
Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 27, 2019