Ada BOOTH


1914 - 2020
Ada BOOTH Obituary
ADA AMELIA BOOTH

(nee Croker)

1 November 1914 - 2 April 2020



Passed away peacefully at

George Forbes House, Queanbeyan.



Aged 105 years.



Beloved wife of Bernard (dec).

Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Corrie (dec) and Ted, Joan and Allan (dec), John and Yvonne, Garry (dec), Margaret (dec), Kevin and Tracey, and Peter (dec).

Adored nanny to Christine, Anthony, Margaret, David, Keryn, Simone, Natasha and Renai.

Great-grandmother of 16 and

great-great grandmother of 7.



A long life well lived.



Sincere thanks to the caring staff at George Forbes House for the care they have given Ada over the last 13 years.



Private burial.



Published in The Canberra Times on Apr. 4, 2020
