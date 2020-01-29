Home
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:30 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
93 Burdekin Avenue
Amaroo
View Map
Ada Mary LINDLEY


1927 - 2020
Ada Mary LINDLEY Obituary
MARY LINDLEY

14 May 1927 - 24 January 2020

Passed away peacefully

Aged 92 years



Beloved wife of James (dec).

Devoted and much loved mother of

James, Margaret, Bernadette, Kevin, David

and mother-in-law to Joan, David,

Gary, Vanessa and Doug.

Cherished Grandmother of 16,

and Great Grandmother of 26.



' What an amazing woman'

She will be forever in our hearts.



Requiem Mass for the Repose of the soul

of Mary will be offered in

Holy Spirit Catholic Church,

93 Burdekin Avenue, Amaroo

tomorrow THURSDAY, 30 January 2020

commencing at 1.30pm.



Private Cremation



Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -