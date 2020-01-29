|
|
MARY LINDLEY
14 May 1927 - 24 January 2020
Passed away peacefully
Aged 92 years
Beloved wife of James (dec).
Devoted and much loved mother of
James, Margaret, Bernadette, Kevin, David
and mother-in-law to Joan, David,
Gary, Vanessa and Doug.
Cherished Grandmother of 16,
and Great Grandmother of 26.
' What an amazing woman'
She will be forever in our hearts.
Requiem Mass for the Repose of the soul
of Mary will be offered in
Holy Spirit Catholic Church,
93 Burdekin Avenue, Amaroo
tomorrow THURSDAY, 30 January 2020
commencing at 1.30pm.
Private Cremation
Published in The Canberra Times on Jan. 29, 2020