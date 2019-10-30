|
|
ADAM JAMES SCONCE
'AJ'
30 April 1979 - 24 October 2019
Passed away peacefully with his
family by his side
Beloved son of Tony and Nancy.
Dearly loved brother of Craig, Mel,
Vic and Tracey.
Adored uncle of Anabella, Leo,
Mason and Ava.
A heartfelt thank you to the entire team of
ICU at The Canberra Hospital.
A celebration of Adam's life will be held in the
Outdoor Chapel of
Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford St, Mitchell,
on MONDAY 4 November 2019,
commencing at 2pm.
To honour Adam's bright personality,
please wear bright colours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Epilepsy ACT.
https://give.everydayhero.com/au/in-loving-
memory-of-adam-sconce-aj
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 30, 2019