Adam James SCONCE


1979 - 2019
Adam James SCONCE Obituary
ADAM JAMES SCONCE

'AJ'

30 April 1979 - 24 October 2019

Passed away peacefully with his

family by his side



Beloved son of Tony and Nancy.

Dearly loved brother of Craig, Mel,

Vic and Tracey.

Adored uncle of Anabella, Leo,

Mason and Ava.



A heartfelt thank you to the entire team of

ICU at The Canberra Hospital.



A celebration of Adam's life will be held in the

Outdoor Chapel of

Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford St, Mitchell,

on MONDAY 4 November 2019,

commencing at 2pm.



To honour Adam's bright personality,

please wear bright colours.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Epilepsy ACT.

https://give.everydayhero.com/au/in-loving-

memory-of-adam-sconce-aj



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 30, 2019
