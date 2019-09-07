Home
ADRIAN GAINER Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 4th September 2019 Aged 80 years. Loved Husband of Julie and Adrienne (dec). Adored Father to Louise, Robert, Kate, Edward, Victoria and their partners. Proud "Grumpy" of his 11 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. Forever In Our Hearts Family and friends are invited to celebrate Adrian's life at a Requiem Mass at Maleny Sacred Heart Church, 45 Cedar Street, Maleny on Wednesday 11th September at 11:00 am. Followed by Interment at the Witta Cemetery. Caloundra | 07 5491 1559



Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 7, 2019
