Aidan WILLIAMSON

AIDAN WILLIAMSON 16 September 1992 - 29 March 2011 Forever young Forever in our hearts Nine years ago you were taken from us. We lost our loving, caring, beautiful son, brother and uncle. As the days go by it does not get any easier to live without you. We think of you and miss you every day. Those we love don't go away They walk beside us every day Unseen, unheard, but always near Still loved, still missed and very dear. Loved and never forgotten by Mum, Dad, Tash, Andrew, Mic, Rach, Ash, Tom, Lily, Cletus (in heaven) and Delilah.



Published in The Canberra Times on Mar. 29, 2020
