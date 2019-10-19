|
|
AILEEN CONNOR
(nee Crawford)
Born in Hay, 9 March 1934
Passed away peacefully in Canberra
14 October 2019
Loving mother and mother-in-law to
Kay and Mark, Mick and Sue, Paul and Edyta.
Much loved Nana to Daniel and Belinda,
Brianna and Chris, Michelle and Matt,
Rachel and Scott, James and Tahlia,
Matt, Jessica and Rafael.
Devoted Great-Nana to
Oscar, Callum and Harry; Oliver;
Liam and Emily;
Zoe and Amelia; and Ayla.
Thanks to the dedicated and caring staff
at Kangara Waters.
Now at Peace
The family welcome you to join them to
celebrate Aileen's life in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,
22 October 2019, commencing at 12 noon.
Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.
Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019