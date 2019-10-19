Home
William Cole Funerals
AILEEN CONNOR

(nee Crawford)

Born in Hay, 9 March 1934

Passed away peacefully in Canberra

14 October 2019



Loving mother and mother-in-law to

Kay and Mark, Mick and Sue, Paul and Edyta.

Much loved Nana to Daniel and Belinda,

Brianna and Chris, Michelle and Matt,

Rachel and Scott, James and Tahlia,

Matt, Jessica and Rafael.

Devoted Great-Nana to

Oscar, Callum and Harry; Oliver;

Liam and Emily;

Zoe and Amelia; and Ayla.



Thanks to the dedicated and caring staff

at Kangara Waters.



Now at Peace



The family welcome you to join them to

celebrate Aileen's life in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

Sandford Street, Mitchell on Tuesday,

22 October 2019, commencing at 12 noon.



Burial will follow at Gungahlin Cemetery.



Published in The Canberra Times on Oct. 19, 2019
