Home
Services
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Resources
More Obituaries for Aileen STURGESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aileen STURGESS


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Aileen STURGESS Obituary
AILEEN STURGESS

22 March 1931 - 20 September 2019



Loving wife of George.

Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Denise, Daryl and Leanne, Gary and Jill.

Treasured Grandma and Great-Grandma

of their families.



Aileen's family extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at The Canberra Hospital and Clare Holland House for their loving care.



The funeral service for Aileen will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, tomorrow

Wednesday, 25 September 2019

commencing at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers, a donation

may be made to Cancer Research.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.