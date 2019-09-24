|
|
AILEEN STURGESS
22 March 1931 - 20 September 2019
Loving wife of George.
Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Denise, Daryl and Leanne, Gary and Jill.
Treasured Grandma and Great-Grandma
of their families.
Aileen's family extend their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at The Canberra Hospital and Clare Holland House for their loving care.
The funeral service for Aileen will be held in the Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, tomorrow
Wednesday, 25 September 2019
commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, a donation
may be made to Cancer Research.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 24, 2019