Ailsa GRIFFITHS


1933 - 2019
Ailsa GRIFFITHS Obituary
AILSA GRIFFITHS

1 January 1933 - 20 July 2019



Loved wife of Keith (dec).

Cherished mother and mother-in-law of

Gary and Sue, Peter and Kearen, and

Lisa and John.

Grandmother of Rebecca, Emma,

Ella and Jack.

Great grandmother of William, Mila,

Isabella and Ana.



The funeral service for Ailsa will be held

in Holy Cross Anglican Church

Cnr Antill St & Phillip Ave, Hackett

on FRIDAY 26 July 2019,

commencing at 1.00pm.



Ailsa's family extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Canberra Aged Care and Dr Wright for the care and attention given to Ailsa.



Private burial.



Published in The Canberra Times on July 24, 2019
