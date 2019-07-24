|
|
AILSA GRIFFITHS
1 January 1933 - 20 July 2019
Loved wife of Keith (dec).
Cherished mother and mother-in-law of
Gary and Sue, Peter and Kearen, and
Lisa and John.
Grandmother of Rebecca, Emma,
Ella and Jack.
Great grandmother of William, Mila,
Isabella and Ana.
The funeral service for Ailsa will be held
in Holy Cross Anglican Church
Cnr Antill St & Phillip Ave, Hackett
on FRIDAY 26 July 2019,
commencing at 1.00pm.
Ailsa's family extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Canberra Aged Care and Dr Wright for the care and attention given to Ailsa.
Private burial.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 24, 2019