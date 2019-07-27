Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan BICKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan BICKER


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Alan BICKER Obituary
ALAN BICKER

'SPIKE'

3 June 1937 - 20 July 2019

Loved husband and best friend of Wendy.

Loved father of Marianne,Michael,

Carol and Donna.

Father in-law to Martin.

Adored grandfather of James, Christopher,

Lauren,Sara,Adam,Katharine,Ashleigh,

Daniel,Domenic,Caterina,Tina and partners.

GG to Noah,Arieta and Casey.

Pop to Maddison and Dylan.

Grandad to Lucas.



Always in our thoughts

Forever in our hearts



The funeral service for Alan will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park Cremartorium,

65 Sandford Street Mitchell

on TUESDAY 30 July 2019

Comencing at 10:30am.

casual dress please.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.