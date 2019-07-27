|
|
ALAN BICKER
'SPIKE'
3 June 1937 - 20 July 2019
Loved husband and best friend of Wendy.
Loved father of Marianne,Michael,
Carol and Donna.
Father in-law to Martin.
Adored grandfather of James, Christopher,
Lauren,Sara,Adam,Katharine,Ashleigh,
Daniel,Domenic,Caterina,Tina and partners.
GG to Noah,Arieta and Casey.
Pop to Maddison and Dylan.
Grandad to Lucas.
Always in our thoughts
Forever in our hearts
The funeral service for Alan will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park Cremartorium,
65 Sandford Street Mitchell
on TUESDAY 30 July 2019
Comencing at 10:30am.
casual dress please.
Published in The Canberra Times on July 27, 2019