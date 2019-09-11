Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan STUTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Grant STUTTER


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Alan Grant STUTTER Obituary
ALAN GRANT STUTTER

27 Feb 1924 - 5 Sep 2019

Late of RAF 463 Squadron (WW2)

Bomber pilot - Scientist - Gentleman



Loving husband of Patricia (dec)

Loving father of Kathryn, Glenyce and Leonie.

Father-in-law of Kerry, John and Grant.

Devoted grandfather (Pop)

of Sarah, Christopher, Katrina,

Kieron, Matthew, Thomas and Kendall.

Caring great-grandpoppy of Sophie, Liam,

Justin, Jack, Benjamin, Eva and Judith.



Press on Regardless



A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held

in the Chapel of Norwood Park crematorium

65 Sandford street Mitchell.

on Friday 13 September

commencing at 4:30 pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.