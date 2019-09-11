|
|
ALAN GRANT STUTTER
27 Feb 1924 - 5 Sep 2019
Late of RAF 463 Squadron (WW2)
Bomber pilot - Scientist - Gentleman
Loving husband of Patricia (dec)
Loving father of Kathryn, Glenyce and Leonie.
Father-in-law of Kerry, John and Grant.
Devoted grandfather (Pop)
of Sarah, Christopher, Katrina,
Kieron, Matthew, Thomas and Kendall.
Caring great-grandpoppy of Sophie, Liam,
Justin, Jack, Benjamin, Eva and Judith.
Press on Regardless
A service to celebrate Alan's life will be held
in the Chapel of Norwood Park crematorium
65 Sandford street Mitchell.
on Friday 13 September
commencing at 4:30 pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 11, 2019