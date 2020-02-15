|
|
ALAN JOHN BOWEN
(John)
2 September 1965 - 10 February 2020
Much loved son of Barbara and Alan.
Brother to Margaret, Alister and Adrian.
Father to Luke.
John was thoughtful and kind
to those around him.
He will be forever in our thoughts.
Family and friends are warmly invited to join us at Norwood Park Chapel, Sandford Street,
Mitchell on Thursday, 20 February 2020,
commencing at 4:30pm and for
refreshments afterwards (venue to be
announced at the service).
No flowers by request.
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020