William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:30 PM
Norwood Park Chapel
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
ALAN JOHN BOWEN


1965 - 2020
ALAN JOHN BOWEN Obituary
ALAN JOHN BOWEN

(John)

2 September 1965 - 10 February 2020



Much loved son of Barbara and Alan.

Brother to Margaret, Alister and Adrian.

Father to Luke.



John was thoughtful and kind

to those around him.

He will be forever in our thoughts.



Family and friends are warmly invited to join us at Norwood Park Chapel, Sandford Street,

Mitchell on Thursday, 20 February 2020,

commencing at 4:30pm and for

refreshments afterwards (venue to be

announced at the service).



No flowers by request.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Feb. 15, 2020
