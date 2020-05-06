Home
Alan Leslie DUUS


1946 - 2020
Alan Leslie DUUS Obituary
ALAN LESLIE DUUS

12.02.1946 - 26.04.2020



Alan died peacefully at home in Canberra

surrounded by family after a brave battle

with melanoma.



A private graveside service was held at

Gungahlin Cemetery on 4th May 2020.



Adored husband of Barbara.

Devoted father of Marlene and Sonya.

Cherished grandfather of Ella and Amelia.

Beloved brother of Margaret, son of Dorothy

and Arthur (both dec). Brother-in-law to Rob,

Julia and Percy (dec), Ashley (dec), Trevor,

Carlene and Cor.

Respected uncle and valued friend.



Keen runner, walker and swimmer - active in

sporting groups over decades.



Astronomer, researcher, and dedicated public

servant throughout his working life.



With deep gratitude to The Canberra

Hospital's oncology team; Drs S Halcrow,

A Pitcher, J Fuller;

and Home Based Palliative Care.



Gone for a long run



Published in The Canberra Times on May 6, 2020
