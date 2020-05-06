|
|
ALAN LESLIE DUUS
12.02.1946 - 26.04.2020
Alan died peacefully at home in Canberra
surrounded by family after a brave battle
with melanoma.
A private graveside service was held at
Gungahlin Cemetery on 4th May 2020.
Adored husband of Barbara.
Devoted father of Marlene and Sonya.
Cherished grandfather of Ella and Amelia.
Beloved brother of Margaret, son of Dorothy
and Arthur (both dec). Brother-in-law to Rob,
Julia and Percy (dec), Ashley (dec), Trevor,
Carlene and Cor.
Respected uncle and valued friend.
Keen runner, walker and swimmer - active in
sporting groups over decades.
Astronomer, researcher, and dedicated public
servant throughout his working life.
With deep gratitude to The Canberra
Hospital's oncology team; Drs S Halcrow,
A Pitcher, J Fuller;
and Home Based Palliative Care.
Gone for a long run
Published in The Canberra Times on May 6, 2020