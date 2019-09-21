|
ALAN MAURICE ROBERT JONES 6.10.1937 - 14.9.2019 Loving and devoted husband of Patricia for 52 years. Proud and loving father of Nathan, Gabrielle, Melantha, Kirrily and Wayne. Proud and delighted grandfather of Jordan, Cooper, Kieren, Tayren, Jai, Sofara and Winnie May. Fond brother and brother-in-law of Dale and Ian, Pam, Geoff, Jenny and their families. The Jones family thanks the treatment teams of Bega South East Regional Hospital (Emergency, Surgical and Medical Ward 2) for their respectful, compassionate and professional care. Grateful thanks to Bega Valley Medical Practice for their long-term care and support of Alan. "Forever in our hearts, dearly loved and missed" Privately Cremated.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019