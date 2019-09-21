Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
101 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2617
(02) 6251 4369
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan BLAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Roy BLAKE


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Alan Roy BLAKE Obituary
ALAN ROY BLAKE

1 May 1925 - 13 September 2019



Beloved husband of Beryl (dec).

Much loved father and father in-law of

Chris and Linda, Jennie and George.

Cherished Grandad of Michael and Steph and

loved great-granddad of their children.



A celebration for the life of Alan

will be held in the

White Lady Chapel

101 Nettlefold Street Belconnen

MONDAY 23 September 2019

commencing at 10:30am



Private cremation



In lieu of flowers donations to the RSPCA,

would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.