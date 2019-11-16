Home
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
Alana LUCAS


1986 - 2019
Alana LUCAS Obituary
ALANA JANE LUCAS

27 April 1986 - 2 November 2019



Devoted and loving mother of Danica.

Loved sister of James.

Cherished member of

Lucas and Bowman families.



The funeral service for Alana will be held in

the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,

60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Thursday,

21 November 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.

Private burial.



In lieu of flowers a donation in Alana's

memory may be made to the

Australian Cancer Research Foundation.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019
