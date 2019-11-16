|
|
ALANA JANE LUCAS
27 April 1986 - 2 November 2019
Devoted and loving mother of Danica.
Loved sister of James.
Cherished member of
Lucas and Bowman families.
The funeral service for Alana will be held in
the Bluegum Chapel of William Cole Funerals,
60 Nettlefold Street, Belconnen on Thursday,
21 November 2019, commencing at 10:30 am.
Private burial.
In lieu of flowers a donation in Alana's
memory may be made to the
Australian Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in The Canberra Times on Nov. 16, 2019