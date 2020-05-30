|
ALBERT HENRY CROCKETT 'Dave' 20 November 1944 - 22 May 2020 Beloved husband of Moya for 51 years. Proud and loving father of Andrew and Sandra (Ledlie) and father-in-law of Julie and Dennis. Adoring Pop of Kymberly, Hayden, Brittany, Rebekah and Samantha. Son of George and Lilian (both dec'd). Brother of George, Bett (Stopp), Charlie and Ernie Crockett (UK). Brother-in-law of Ken, Claire (Wood) and Bill Moroney. True and loyal friend to many. Special thanks for Dr Curlotti and Dr Leong, the Cancer Centre, Palliative Care, TCH, Community Nurses and Clare Holland House for their care and compassion. A private family service will be held in the chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium, on TUESDAY, 2 June 2020 at 10:00am A celebration of Dave's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Clare Holland House in Dave's memory.
Published in The Canberra Times on May 30, 2020