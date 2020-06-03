|
|
ALBERT HENRY CROCKETT
'Dave'
20 November 1944 - 22 May 2020
Beloved husband of Moya
for 51 years.
Proud and loving father of
Andrew and Sandra (Ledlie)
and father-in-law of
Julie and Dennis.
Adoring Pop of Kymberly, Hayden,
Brittany, Rebekah and Samantha.
Son of George and Lilian (both dec'd).
Brother of George, Bett (Stopp),
Charlie and Ernie Crockett (UK).
Brother-in-law of Ken, Claire (Wood)
and Bill Moroney.
True and loyal friend to many.
Special thanks for Dr Curtotti and
Dr Leong, the Cancer Centre,
Palliative Care, TCH, Community Nurses
and Clare Holland House for their
care and compassion.
A private family service has been held
at Norwood Park Crematorium.
A celebration of Dave's life
will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to
Clare Holland House in Dave's memory.
Published in The Canberra Times on June 3, 2020