Albert CROKETT


1944 - 2020
Albert CROKETT Obituary
ALBERT HENRY CROCKETT

'Dave'



20 November 1944 - 22 May 2020



Beloved husband of Moya

for 51 years.



Proud and loving father of

Andrew and Sandra (Ledlie)

and father-in-law of

Julie and Dennis.



Adoring Pop of Kymberly, Hayden,

Brittany, Rebekah and Samantha.



Son of George and Lilian (both dec'd).

Brother of George, Bett (Stopp),

Charlie and Ernie Crockett (UK).

Brother-in-law of Ken, Claire (Wood)

and Bill Moroney.



True and loyal friend to many.



Special thanks for Dr Curtotti and

Dr Leong, the Cancer Centre,

Palliative Care, TCH, Community Nurses

and Clare Holland House for their

care and compassion.



A private family service has been held

at Norwood Park Crematorium.



A celebration of Dave's life

will take place at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to

Clare Holland House in Dave's memory.



Published in The Canberra Times on June 3, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -