ALBERT JOHN POTTER
'BERT'
19/9/1936 - 25/9/2019
83 Year's
Passed away peacefully
with his loving family by his side.
Beloved Husband to Carmen.
Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law
to Michael and Kerri,
Robert and Jodi, Ruth and Peter.
Adored Poppy to Carlie, Liana, Kayla, Jack,
Charlie, Bradley, Matthew, Katie and Sarah.
Great Poppy to Oliver, Lara and Harry.
Loved Brother of June (dec),
Peggy (dec), Len, Sue and Christine.
Loved and cherished,
forever in our hearts.
A very special thank you to Dr Yates and staff
and the caring team at David Harper House.
The funeral service for Bert will be held in the
Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,
65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on
Wednesday 2 October 2019,
commencing at 4.30pm.
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019