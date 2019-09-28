Home
ALBERT POTTER


1936 - 2019
ALBERT POTTER Obituary
ALBERT JOHN POTTER

'BERT'

19/9/1936 - 25/9/2019

83 Year's



Passed away peacefully

with his loving family by his side.



Beloved Husband to Carmen.

Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law

to Michael and Kerri,

Robert and Jodi, Ruth and Peter.

Adored Poppy to Carlie, Liana, Kayla, Jack,

Charlie, Bradley, Matthew, Katie and Sarah.

Great Poppy to Oliver, Lara and Harry.

Loved Brother of June (dec),

Peggy (dec), Len, Sue and Christine.



Loved and cherished,

forever in our hearts.



A very special thank you to Dr Yates and staff

and the caring team at David Harper House.



The funeral service for Bert will be held in the

Chapel of Norwood Park Crematorium,

65 Sandford Street, Mitchell on

Wednesday 2 October 2019,

commencing at 4.30pm.



logo
Published in The Canberra Times on Sept. 28, 2019
